Pregnant Ciara Dances to Whitney Houston in This Instagram Video

Ciara, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Russell Wilson, pledged allegiance to Whitney Houston with a choreographed mini music video set to “I’m Every Woman.” Like, she jumps onto a couch and everything. Ciara’s Instagram game is not to be sniffed at, that’s for sure.
Chaka Khan originally performed “I’m Every Woman,” which was written by Ashford and Simpson. Houston’s version, which was nominated for a Grammy, is equally awesome. February 11 is the fifth anniversary of the untimely death of Houston.