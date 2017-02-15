When Statement Dressing Meets Politics

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

While many designers have been sending political statements via their collections, some showgoers have also been chiming in through their outfit choices. Allure’s fashion director Rachael Wang has been wearing clothes with political messages all week, including this look from yesterday that’s our choice for the Golden Peacock Award. The army jacket calling for women’s rights paired with a feathered skirt is a bold move, but it works. Since Wang is constantly being photographed, it’s great that she’s using her platform to spread awareness. It’s smart, it’s stylish, and it’s something we want to continue seeing from the fashion crowd.