Ralph Lauren’s Show Had Kendall Jenner and Champagne Butlers

Ralph Lauren filled his Upper East Side flagship with more than 100,000 orchids for his New York Fashion Week show this evening, giving every guest a white-cushioned front-row seat and butler-serviced Champagne drinks. This was not just extravagance – this was an “immersive floral installation” with a see-now-buy-now twist.

The runway traced two levels of the mansion, with models walking up and down beige-carpeted stairs – a nod to the old days of couture, when Parisian designers showed their collections in actual ateliers. Fluttering mechanical butterflies dotted walls covered floor-to-ceiling with flowers, vines, and moss.

A unique fashion show experience: Ralph Lauren transforms its Madison Avenue Women’s Flagship with an immersive floral installation. #NYFW #RLRunway A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Digital birds chirped while guests took their seats on white sofas. Backstage, makeup artists made finishing touches for the beauty look – natural bronze hues that would mirror the collection’s shimmery fabrics.

Backstage beauty getting ready for tonight's show. Watch it live on Facebook at 8:30pm ET. #NYFW #RLRunway A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

A billowy, belted gold jumpsuit opened the show. Kendall Jenner walked in a made-for-work beige jacket and cheetah-print heels. Also on this model lineup: Grace Bol, Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill, Romee Strijd, and Sanne Vloet.

Looks were made in loose, relaxed silhouettes – silky gold dresses, creamy beige jackets, and billowy blouses. Also: some shimmery gold pants made for the dance floor.

Shoes and accessories appeared as animal prints – snake-skin heels, cheetah-print bags, and as jacket embellishments.

Cutout dresses and silky gowns were the standouts – first in gold and bronze and later in purple and green, with Bella Hadid in red.

These two cape-y looks seem ideal for getting your body caftan-ready for summer:

After models descended the stairs for a final walk, Ralph Lauren appeared in his signature suede jacket and jeans. He waved to guests, walked under the crystal chandeliers in each room, and disappeared.