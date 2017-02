Photo: Nabile Quenum

Model Janice Alida knows how to wear a turtleneck and use it to up her hair game, making her our pick for the chicest look of the final day at Milan Fashion Week. The red turtleneck makes a bold statement, but the retro, high-waisted flared jeans tie this outfit together. The brown leather bag adds warmth.

It’s a perfect look for work or a weekend outing, plus: this turtleneck makes for some next level hair-tucking.