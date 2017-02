Photo: Getty Images

What Romance Really Means After 10 Years of Marriage by Heather Havrilesky

“After a decade of marriage, if things go well, you don’t need any more proof. What you have instead — and what I would argue is the most deeply romantic thing of all — is this palpable, reassuring sense that it’s okay to be a human being.”

Do Happy Couples Masturbate? When Masturbation Meets Cohabitation by Maureen O’Connor

“If a hobby is an activity pursued for pleasure, then masturbation is perhaps the hobby most of humanity shares.”

How to Stop Fighting Over Money With Your Partner by Mandy Stadtmiller

“Fights about spending it, fights about saving it, and, perhaps most insidiously, fights about hiding it will doom your union if you aren’t careful. My solution: Nip that potential in the bud on day one.”

Maybe Constant Mockery Is the Key to a Happy Marriage by Johanna Gohmann

“Making fun of each other helps you to take yourself, and life, less seriously. Which can really cut the tension during tough moments.”

What Time of Day Is Best for Boning? by the Cut

“Science of Us columnist and Guardian data editor Mona Chalabi helps us have better sex lives through data and crunches the numbers on a whole bunch of sex-related things.”

Ask Polly: Why Don’t the Men I Date Ever Truly Love Me? by Heather Havrilesky

“None of the guys I’ve dated long-term have ever loved me. They’ve liked me a gosh-darn awful lot, but boy-oh-boy do they not want to pull out those three little words.”

Don’t Go on Vacation Until You Vacation-Proof Your Relationship by Mandy Stadtmiller

“No matter who you are, the key is to not get insulting or defensive about expressing your needs.”

Convince Your Partner to Do Their Chores by Saying It’s Good for Your Sex Life by Gabriella Paiella

“Sexual frequency is linked to overall relationship satisfaction, and relationship satisfaction is highest when couples divide the housework evenly.”