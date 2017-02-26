Remy Ma Drops Nicki Minaj Diss Track; Nicki Minaj Responds

Photo: Twitter

Remy Ma is coming after Nicki Minaj with a very thorough diss track, “ShETHER.” The nearly seven-minute song, which uses the beat from Nas’ “Ether,” employs insults both obvious and not — there’s accusations of ghostwriting, questioning of skill (“to be the queen of rap, you have to actually rap”) repetition of the line “f*ck Nicki Minaj,” and a section that lists Nicks from Jonas to Cage. The release is seemingly a response to Minaj’s new track with Gucci Mane, “Make Love,” which had the Minaj lines, “You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap/You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques.” Basically, the cover art is an accurate representation of the vibe coming off “ShETHER.” Meanwhile, Minaj was quick to respond with an Instagram post shadily pointing out the lackluster sales of Remy Ma’s Plato O Plomo. Settle in folks, whaddya wanna bet this beef isn’t over?