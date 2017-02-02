Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Riccardo Tisci just ended a 12-year relationship. According to a Women’s Wear Daily report today, the Givenchy creative director quietly parted ways with the house on January 31. Additionally, the report says that Givenchy will not hold a Paris Fashion Week runway show this coming March. There was no word yet on a successor. Update: A Givenchy rep confirmed the news via a statement that referred to the parting as a “joint decision” between Tisci and the house. According to the release, “The House’s new Creative organization will be communicated at a later date.”

In a statement, Tisci noted, “I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions.” However, of late, rumors have swirled that Tisci could be headed to Versace, so this move will surely fuel that hypothesis.



Since he was appointed in 2005, Tisci’s time at the house has been full of milestones, including a stunning New York City–set show in 2015, and streetwear hits like the Rottweiler motif. His pop-culture footprint, too, has been a deep one: He’s dressed musicians from Madonna to Kanye West to Antony and the Johnsons. We’ll be waiting eagerly to see what he does next.

