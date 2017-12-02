Rihanna Accessorized Her Grammys Look With a Flask

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Knowing that she would be in for a long night, Rihanna, a true legend, made sure to bring along a glittery flask to help her get through the Grammys this year. We feel you, Rih.

