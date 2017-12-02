The Latest on the Cut

Laverne Cox Highlighted This Supreme Court Case at the Grammys

Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen from Virginia, is suing after his school board voted against allowing him to use the bathroom of his choice.

10:54 p.m.

Beyoncé Gives Moving Grammy Acceptance Speech

“It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty.”

10:46 p.m.

The Best and Strangest 2017 Grammy Beauty Looks From Beyoncé and Lady Gaga

Alicia Keys appeared to make a return to makeup.

10:40 p.m.

Rihanna Brought a Glittery Flask to the Grammys

She knew it would be a long night.

10:30 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Gucci-est Looks at the 2017 Grammys

Big winners tonight: Alessandro Michele and Dippin’ Dots.

9:43 p.m.

Beyoncé Was a Literal Goddess During Her Grammys Performance

The most stunning performance of the show, hands down.

9:23 p.m.

Paris Jackson Expressed Support for #NoDAPL While Presenting at the Grammys

One of the first political mentions of the night.

9:16 p.m.

Blue Ivy Channeled Prince in Her Grammys Look

A pink-jacket ode.

8:50 p.m.

Huma Abedin Sat Front Row at Prabal Gurung

It was only fitting for a politically inspired show.

8:30 p.m.

The Account Executive Who Lives Two Blocks From Her Ex

This week’s sex diary.

8:15 p.m.

ScHoolboy Q’s Daughter Shut Down the Grammys Red Carpet

Here’s the best look of the evening.

7:50 p.m.

Watch the Altuzarra Livestream

7:36 p.m.

The Upstart Brooklyn Label Crafting ‘Fashion Fanfiction’

Vaquera presented a timely and political collection today at New York Fashion Week.

7:17 p.m.

See All the 2017 Grammys Red-Carpet Looks

6:50 p.m.

Watch the Prabal Gurung Livestream

4:51 p.m.

Kristen Schaal Knows Why You Have Crushes on All Her Co-Stars

Because they’re funny, duh.

4:06 p.m.

Nike’s New ‘Equality’ Campaign Features Alicia Keys and Serena Williams

They star in a new short film in honor of Black History Month, from Beyoncé collaborator Melina Matsoukas.

4:00 p.m.

A New Exhibit of 1960s Paris Fashion Reminds Us That Everything Is Cyclical

A vintage yellow YSL jacket in FIT’s new retrospective looks a lot like Calvin Klein’s latest hit.

3:38 p.m.

J.Crew’s Somsack Sikhounmuong on Casting Real People and Going Very Old School

Like, Queen Elizabeth II old school.

3:24 p.m.

All the Political Statements the Fashion Crowd Is Making During NYFW

From the white bandanna to slogan-printed shirts.