Rude Court Says a Snuggie Is a Blanket, Not Clothing

Photo: Snuggie

If you’ve ever been so blessed to feel the semi-soft touch of cheap Snuggie fleece against your skin, you likely weren’t wondering whether or not it should be classified as clothing or a blanket — you were just immersed in peak coziness. The Justice Department, however, took a break from more frivolous matters at hand to finally take on the pressing matter of Snuggie categorization.

Per Bloomberg, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that the Snuggie is in fact a blanket, and not clothing. The Justice Department tried to compare them to priests’ robes and graduation gowns in their argument that they should be considered garments, but were struck down because of Snuggie’s open back and lack of closure (just one more thing you and your Snuggie have in common).

Ultimately, this is a win for Allstar Marketing Group, maker of the Snuggie — they’ll only have to pay 8.5 percent duties when importing the product to the U.S., rather than the 14.9 garment tariff.

But remember friends: A Snuggie is whatever you want it to be.