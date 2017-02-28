Anthony Vaccarello Stuck to His Sexy DNA at Saint Laurent

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The boys got in on the fun at this season’s Saint Laurent show, which mixed men’s and women’s looks for the first time. Designer Anthony Vaccarello dressed both sexes in cool, concert-ready attire. The men wore skintight vinyl trousers and Brando-esque aviator jackets.



The front row was stocked with cool YSL habitués: Catherine Deneuve, Kate Moss, A$AP Rocky, and Amber Valletta.

What a duo! #CatherineDeneuve with #KateMoss sitting front row at #YSL #AW17 show. #PFW | Photo by @gersonlirio x FASHIONTOMAX.COM A post shared by FASHION TO MAX official (@fashiontomax) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:28am PST

For women, there was Bowie-worthy all-over glitter, glinting ruched metallics, exaggerated silhouettes, and crazy Tron-like shapes. The designer is definitely riding the ’80s-excess wave that is everywhere right now.



Bravo #ysl 🖤 A post shared by Clara Luciani (@jesuisclaraluciani) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Vaccarello is known for his daring slit gowns, and he showed one with scrunched leather boots and a matching leather rosette. That milk-chocolate-colored leather was a running theme, also showing up on shearling jackets-cum-mini-dresses and an abbreviated skirt and shirtdress – Vaccarello’s souped-up version of aviatrix style. The look, on Mica Argañaraz, was one of the most Instagrammed of the night.



These boots are made for walkin' ... #ysl #saintlaurent #pfw #fw17 #lalaluxe #lalaluxexparis #lalaluxestyle A post shared by L A L A L U X E (@lalaluxe) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

But there was a romantic side to even out the hard-edged moments, which came through in ruffled gowns, lace, and floral motifs. Why wear a simple choker when you can wear a rosette around your neck?

