11:10 a.m.

These Are the Craziest Relationships Stories on Reddit

Just in time for Valentine’s Day.

10:36 a.m.

Sean Spicer Spends Another Busy Day Cleaning Up After Trump’s Team

This particular mess required a lint-roller.

10:23 a.m.

Here Are All the Stores That Have Distanced Themselves From the Trump Brand

It’s getting hard to keep track.

10:10 a.m.

Yale to Rename Calhoun College for Computer Scientist Grace Hopper

The college controversially named for a prominent defender of slavery will now honor a visionary female computer programmer.

9:44 a.m.

Bella Hadid Says Her First Breakup Was With a Horse

The Weeknd was her second.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of February 13

The sun moves into Pisces.

1:17 a.m.

Adele Spread the Gospel of Beyoncé and Lemonade During Her Grammy Speech

“You are our light.”

12:12 a.m.

Here Are the 5 Best Rihanna Reaction GIFs From the Grammys

Despite being shut out, Rihanna always knows how to have fun.

12:07 a.m.

Beyoncé Wore Two Types of Drugstore Highlighter and $18 Lipstick to the Grammys

Twin highlighters, you could say.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Laverne Cox Highlighted This Supreme Court Case at the Grammys

Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen from Virginia, is suing after his school board voted against allowing him to use the bathroom of his choice.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Beyoncé Gives Moving Grammy Acceptance Speech

“It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty.”

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

The Best and Strangest 2017 Grammy Beauty Looks From Beyoncé and Lady Gaga

Alicia Keys appeared to make a return to makeup.

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Rihanna Brought a Glittery Flask to the Grammys

She knew it would be a long night.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Gucci-est Looks at the 2017 Grammys

Big winners tonight: Alessandro Michele and Dippin’ Dots.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Beyoncé Was a Literal Goddess During Her Grammys Performance

The most stunning performance of the show, hands down.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

Paris Jackson Expressed Support for #NoDAPL While Presenting at the Grammys

One of the first political mentions of the night.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

Blue Ivy Channeled Prince in Her Grammys Look

A pink-jacket ode.

Yesterday at 8:50 p.m.

Huma Abedin Sat Front Row at Prabal Gurung

It was only fitting for a politically inspired show.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Account Executive Who Lives Two Blocks From Her Ex

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

ScHoolboy Q’s Daughter Shut Down the Grammys Red Carpet

Here’s the best look of the evening.