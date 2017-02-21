The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell Star in This New Fashion Book

Blumarine’s new photography book celebrates the brand’s 40th anniversary.

23 mins ago

See All of Bella Hadid’s Best Style Moments Since the Nickelodeon Choice Awards

A teen who’d wear a snake-print jumpsuit deserves some credit.

5:04 p.m.

This Weird Kneeling Chair Saved My Back

It strengthened my muscles and changed my posture.

4:54 p.m.

Discrimination at Uber Is a Reminder of How Hard Women Must Fight to Be Believed

Ex-employee Susan Fowler documented everything during her time at the company, but management still found ways to deny her claims.

4:45 p.m.

WATCH: Lisa Frank Is Coming for Your Makeup Kit

You may remember her designs from your third-grade school supplies.

3:51 p.m.

Trump Will Issue New Guidelines on Treatment of Transgender Students

“The president has maintained for a long time that this is a states’-rights issue and not one for the federal government.”

3:48 p.m.

Chris Brown Ordered to Stay Away From Ex Karrueche Tran Following Death Threats

She claims he physically abused her while on probation for assaulting Rihanna.

3:44 p.m.

Gisele and Some Football Player to Co-chair the Met Gala

We can’t exactly picture them in Comme des Garçons.

3:30 p.m.

You Will Be Able to Buy Burberry’s Intricate, Over-the-Top Finale Capes

But it will cost you.

2:52 p.m.

I Finally Found Gold Hoops Like Sade

The covetable hoop in every price range.

2:42 p.m.

Interracial Couple Fined After House Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

The city of Stamford, Connecticut, issued the couple a citation for urban blight.

2:41 p.m.

All the Famous People Wear This Invisible Underwear

It’s crazy comfortable and — even better — creates no VPL.

2:38 p.m.

New Research Shows How Poor Women Are Effectively Banned From Getting Abortions

An exclusive report from the National Network of Abortion Funds.

1:52 p.m.

This Magic Dye Changes Your Hair Color According to Temperature and Mood

Practical magic.

1:43 p.m.

The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Leather jackets and so much blue.

1:32 p.m.

Wearing Balenciaga’s Silver Stiletto Boots Is a Surefire Street-Style Winner

Today’s Golden Peacock Award winner.

1:28 p.m.

It Doesn’t Get Any Chicer Than Christine Centenera’s Gray Blazer

The chicest look of the first day of London Fashion Week.

1:00 p.m.

Reese, Mindy, and Oprah Are Having the Time of Their Lives in New Zealand

They’re filming A Wrinkle in Time.

12:05 p.m.

How Fashion Designer Eileen Fisher Gets Everything Done

On employing one mantra to reduce stress, logging off on the weekends, and how being the boss has changed her.

12:02 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Should I Try to Act Older at Work?

Act like your age is a nonissue, and others will take your cue.