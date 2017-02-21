See All of Bella Hadid’s Best Style Moments Since the Nickelodeon Choice Awards

A career in modeling seems impossible to escape when you’re a Hadid. Could be worse! Bella was all over New York Fashion Week this season, walking for everyone from Ralph Lauren to Anna Sui. The 20-year-old isn’t too new to the game, under IMG contract since 2014 and already a face of Dior. When Hadid isn’t wearing a nude jewel-encrusted Valentino gown on the Cannes red carpet, she can usually be found in a vampy black silhouette. See all her best looks from the Nickelodeon Choice Awards to now, in our slideshow ahead.