See Madonna and Kylie Jenner at Yesterday’s Most Dramatic Show

View Slideshow Photo: Andres Kudacki/New York Magazine

Philipp Plein’s show at the New York Public Library last night made for some intense behind-the-scenes shots by photographer Andres Kudacki: Hot felon Jeremy Meeks walked, Tiffany Trump’s arrival caused outrage over seating assignments (several editors apparently refused to sit near her), and Madonna sat front row with Tyga and Kylie Jenner.

Elsewhere yesterday, Kudacki captured shimmering gowns backstage at the joint Monse/Oscar de la Renta show and spotted the Eckhaus Latta designers peering out at the crowd just before the models began to walk. Click ahead to see his best photos from day five.