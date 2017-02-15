See Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Moncler and Brandon Maxwell

View Slideshow Photo: Andres Kudacki

Derek Blasberg hosted Moncler’s winter ball at New York Fashion Week yesterday, playing emcee as models danced across a snowy runway. Backstage, photographer Andres Kudacki captured frozen chandeliers, last-minute makeup touch-ups, and a sea of white capes.

Later, Kudacki went up to the 71st floor of 4 World Trade Center and photographed final fittings at Brandon Maxwell. He ended the night at SIR Stage37 in midtown, where Narciso Rodriguez models lined up in stiletto booties. Click ahead to see his best photos from day six.