See the Backstage Scene at Michael Kors and Thom Browne

On Wednesday morning, the seventh day of New York Fashion Week, photographer Andres Kudacki got an insider’s view of the Michael Kors show at Spring Studios. He captured models rehearsing and waiting to walk in the collection’s cozy knits and fur coats. That night, at the Skylight Modern, he caught the models at Thom Browne getting last-minute touch-ups on their elaborate looks, including fabric-covered eyebrows and lips and ultralong woven braids. Click ahead to see the best backstage photos from day seven.