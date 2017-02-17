Backstage Scenes With Marc Jacobs and Hillary Clinton

View Slideshow Photo: Andres Kudacki/New York Magazine

Photographer Andres Kudacki captured Hillary Clinton behind the scenes yesterday at Grand Central Terminal, where she and Chelsea Clinton joined Anderson Cooper, Ralph Lauren, Diane von Furstenberg, and more admirers to pay tribute to Oscar de la Renta. After the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new series of Forever stamps created in the late designer’s honor, Clinton gave an emotional speech that got political (she suggested we all reread the constitution).

Kudacki followed Clinton’s crowded exit from the building: reporters’ microphones, a look of surprise, and final waves to supporters gathered on the street. Later, he went uptown to the Park Avenue Armory for Marc Jacobs’s show — a colorful end to New York Fashion Week. Click ahead to see his best photos.