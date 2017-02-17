Backstage Scenes With Hillary Clinton and Marc Jacobs

By
Image View Slideshow
Hillary Clinton at Oscar de la Renta’s USPS Forever-stamp-dedication ceremony. Photo: Andres Kudacki/New York Magazine

Photographer Andres Kudacki captured Hillary Clinton behind the scenes yesterday at Grand Central Terminal, where she and Chelsea Clinton joined Anderson Cooper, Ralph Lauren, Diane von Furstenberg, and more admirers to pay tribute to Oscar de la Renta. After the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new series of Forever stamps created in the late designer’s honor, Clinton gave an emotional speech that got political (she suggested we all reread the constitution).

Kudacki followed Clinton’s crowded exit from the building: reporters’ microphones, a look of surprise, and final waves to supporters gathered on the street. Later, he went uptown to the Park Avenue Armory for Marc Jacobs’s show — a colorful end to New York Fashion Week. Click ahead to see his best photos.

Begin Slideshow
RelatedSee the Backstage Scene at Michael Kors and Thom Browne
Backstage Scenes With Marc Jacobs and Hillary Clinton