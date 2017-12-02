See Dramatic Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Alexander Wang and Tibi

View Slideshow Photo: Andres Kudacki

Photographer Andres Kudacki captured an insider’s point of view at New York Fashion Week yesterday on behalf of the Cut. Backstage, he saw patent-leather knee-high socks at Creatures of the Wind and a Tibi model singing with glee at the show’s end. Outside, he captured the perspective of a street-style celebrity — what does it really look like when hordes of photographers swarm around you?

Kudacki ended the night uptown at Alexander Wang’s all-black, keg-stocked show in the crumbling, magnificent RKO Hamilton Theater, where the designer’s models posed and shouted for the camera backstage. Click ahead to see his best photos from day three.