Behind the Scenes With Kate Spade at the Russian Tea Room

View Slideshow Photo: Andres Kudacki/New York Magazine

Photographer Andres Kudacki captured two lavish sets at New York Fashion Week yesterday — first at Kate Spade New York’s Paris-inspired presentation in the Russian Tea Room (where purses were made to look like matryoshka nesting dolls), and then Jason Wu’s show at the St. Regis. Both locations are classic New York and made for some memorable moments, like when one waiter lifted his phone from a silver tray to snap a Kate Spade jacket.

Kudacki also captured a sea of stilettos backstage at Jason Wu’s rehearsal and ended the night at the VFILES show in Times Square. Click ahead to see his best photos.