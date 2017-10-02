Rosie O’Donnell Transforms Into Steve Bannon With a Half-Hearted Collar Pop

Like any thespian committed to landing a role, Rosie O’Donnell is going above and beyond to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live. Days after lobbying to play the top Trump adviser, O’Donnell has changed her Twitter icon to a picture of herself in full Bannon regalia (i.e. any and all unkempt fleece zip-ups available). Might the very thorough transformation be a tease of studio 8H happenings soon to come? The hairline work certainly lives up to the Melissa McCarthy-as-Sean-Spicer gold standard. So far, Bannon hasn’t showed up on SNL in his corporeal form, instead popping up as the Grim Repear. If O’Donnell is planning to stop by during Alec Baldwin’s upcoming hosting stint, we’re sure Bannon appreciates the casual comfort of ditching that fancy black robe.