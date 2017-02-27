View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Dolce & Gabbana was the most anticipated show of Milan Fashion Week last weekend, casting both supermodels and millennial non-models on a floral-heavy runway. Standout street-style stars turned to pink: Designer Gilda Ambrosio wore fuchsia boots, Tiffany Hsu chose a dramatic ruffle-sleeved blouse, and Linda Tol wore a bold trench coat.

Others stuck with colorful statement coats that brightened up the streets. Two women wore twin fur coats in orange and blue, a few people appeared in giant red puffers, and Georgia Tal wore another highlight — a purple coat with a leopard-print fur collar. Click ahead for more of the best street style from Milan Fashion Week.