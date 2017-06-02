The Queen’s Yearbook Photo Is Way Nicer Than Yours

Photo: theroyalfamily/Instagram

Today marks Queen Elizabeth II’s Sapphire Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to have held the throne for 65 years, and Buckingham Palace has reissued a very on-brand portrait to commemorate the occasion. In the picture, taken by photographer David Bailey back in 2014, the queen sports a necklace of 16 emerald-cut sapphires surrounded by diamonds and a pair of matching earrings, much like the ones I wore for my own senior portrait. Only thing that would have made this photo better? Lasers.