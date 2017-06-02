The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

At 16, My Mom Flew to Japan Alone to Have an Abortion

One woman’s unplanned pregnancy before Roe v. Wade in 1966.

18 mins ago

5 Female-Centric Movies From Sundance You’ll Want to See Immediately

Keep your eyes peeled for these flicks — written, directed, and starring women — in the coming year.

11:01 a.m.

These Are the 23 Makeup Products From Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Look

Because she’s wasn’t just born that way.

10:53 a.m.

Gloria Steinem Throws Her Support Behind Keith Ellison for DNC Chair

The feminist activist said Ellison “can and will lead the Democratic Party to a principled and populist victory.”

10:52 a.m.

The Queen’s Yearbook Photo Is Way Nicer Than Yours

But where are the corgis?

10:45 a.m.

The Sweater De-Piller That I Trust on My Most Beloved Cashmere

It gives your pilly sweaters a clean — not too close — shave.

10:43 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Having a Kid Helped Her Get Through Law School

When she started, her daughter was 14 months old.

10:35 a.m.

Coach Is the Latest Brand to Make the Move to Co-ed Shows

Starting with its New York Fashion Week show next week.

10:00 a.m.

Vogue Arabia’s First Editor Is Literally a Princess

Meet Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, the Anna Wintour of the Middle East.

9:45 a.m.

The CFDA Is Partnering Up With Planned Parenthood

Now, you can wear your support on your lapel.

9:23 a.m.

Here’s the Worst Thing About Episode 7 of The Young Pope

What ever could they be hiding?

9:00 a.m.

These Super-Sparkly Heels Are a Surprisingly Versatile Spring Wardrobe Addition

A marriage of classic Italian drama and youth culture, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana.

8:51 a.m.

Lady Gaga Picked Versace for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sparkle, Gaga, sparkle!

8:50 a.m.

Man Arrested for Murder of Queens Jogger Karina Vetrano

Twenty-year-old Chanel Lewis has been charged with second-degree murder.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of February 5

An eclipse can signal change.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Naomie Harris on Control, Complacency, and Losing Herself in Moonlight

Lunch with the first-time Oscar nominee.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

The Married Woman Contemplating Sperm Donors

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Tenth-Grader Who Says ’80s Fashion Is ‘Extremely In’

“Patches, pins, and embroidery are huge — I recently embroidered an eye onto the back pocket of my jeans.”

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin Appear in This Striking New Book

Photographer James O’Mara shot 1960s rock stars and fashion models.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Drake’s Streetwear Store, Sculptural Vases for Valentine’s Flowers, and More

What’s new in New York stores.