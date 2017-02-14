Watch Zac Posen’s Latest Collection in Action

Photo: Vanina Sorrenti

This season, in lieu of a typical runway show, Zac Posen created an installation in his old studio, where he’ll unveil his latest collection to attendees through photos and videos. Four of the videos included are premiering exclusively here on the Cut.

Shot in the Soho loft where Posen grew up, the videos each show off one look from the designer’s fall/winter line. The models twirl around the space, where his parents still live, giving the viewer a 360-degree look at how his gowns, cocktail dresses, and suits fit and move. Watch them all below.