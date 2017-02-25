Selena Gomez Is the Weeknd’s VIP at His Amsterdam Concert

Photo: BFA

The globetrotting romance between Selena Gomez and the Weeknd made a pit stop in Amsterdam Friday night. Gomez took a break from working on her new album, which she’s been teasing all over Instagram, to catch the “Starboy” singer performing at the Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands. She posted a quick snapshot of herself in the VIP section to her Instagram stories, which a social media-savvy fan snagged for all of posterity. Another fan tweeted a video of Gomez leaving the concert as light bulbs flashed all around her.

The Weeknd’s world tour is taking him across Europe and to Southern America until late April, which will give the lovebirds plenty of time to keep smooching on the move. Still, it will probably be a few months until they can hit up their favorite lowkey date spot, Dave and Buster’s. Waiting for skee ball is such sweet sorrow.

سيلينا عبر ستوري انستقرام! Selena via Instagram stories! ،، #سيلينا_فام #SelenaGomez A post shared by Selena Gomez News ♡. (@selena.fandom) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:05pm PST