LetLizSpeak Proves Elizabeth Warren and Her Supporters Won’t Be Silenced

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

When Senate Republicans voted to silence Senator Elizabeth Warren for reading a quote by the late Senator Edward Kennedy and later a letter by Coretta Scott King, they essentially gave Democrats a powerful new rallying cry and handed Warren a megaphone. “They can shut me up, but they can’t change the truth,” she said later on CNN.

The Senate’s vote, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rebuke — “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” — spurred Warren to fire off a flurry of tweets. “I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system,” she wrote. “I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law.” Twitter users caught on pretty quickly, starting the hashtag #LetLizSpeak to express their solidarity.

Let's be real. What happened to @SenWarren is not a new phenomenon, and every woman watching knows EXACTLY what is going on. #letlizspeak — cnic (@thelandsiren) February 8, 2017

American taxpayers voted for Elizabeth Warren to speak for them. When you silence her you silence American citizens. #LetLizSpeak — Annie (@Anniefromkansas) February 8, 2017

So let me get this straight. POTUS can tweet insults at senators, fed judges, etc. but Warren is silenced for reading a letter? #letlizspeak — Perk Henderson (@firstperk) February 8, 2017

Elizabeth Warren wasn't the one who decided Jeff Sessions was too racist to be a federal judge. The Senate did. #LetLizSpeak — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 8, 2017

Let us never forget that the white Male Republican Leaders forced a female Senator to sit down and shut up #LetLizspeak — CIndy (@CIndyAbawi) February 8, 2017

Warren’s fellow Democratic Senators, who all voted to allow her to continue reading the letter, rallied around her, too.

It is demeaning to the memory of Coretta Scott King and harmful to the process for the Republicans to silence @SenWarren. #LetLizSpeak — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2017

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” Indeed. #LetLizSpeak — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 8, 2017

A senator's mouthpiece is larger than the senate floor, but it's even larger when her constituents rally w/ @SenateDems to #LetLizSpeak — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 8, 2017

It’s unacceptable & inappropriate that @SenWarren was stopped from reading a letter by Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor #LetLizSpeak pic.twitter.com/etP0ZCQlAy — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) February 8, 2017

Sen. Udall reads letter from Coretta Scott King on Senate floor that Sen. Warren was stopped from reading last night https://t.co/G7juuw3be2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2017

As New York’s Jonathan Chait points out, the rule the Senate invoked to stop Warren from speaking, Rule 19, was originally established in 1836 to prevent anyone in Congress from debating slavery. According to historians, it backfired then, and if the dialogue on social media is any measure, it backfired last night, too.