Simone Rocha’s All-Ages Casting Was Perfect

Simone Rocha’s London Fashion Week 2017 show was the anti-ageist antidote to more typical catwalk casting. The show featured models like included iconic septuagenarians Benedetta Barzini and Jan de Villeneuve, ‘90s supermodel Marie-Sophie Wilson-Carr, as well as Audrey Marnay, Adwoa Aboah, and Jamie Bochert.

Rocha’s romantic, sometimes serious sensibility was a perfect fit for the all-ages group, with feminine clothes that don’t seem frivolous. The show took place at the gorgeous Lancaster house, as seen in Downton Abbey and The Crown. Check out a few shots below.

