Sometimes You Just Need Bright Colors and a Great Smile

A winning smile can be the chicest finishing touch, as this group of ladies reminds us. Their colorful ensembles and upbeat attitudes make cold-weather dressing lively, but practical for New York in February. The utilitarian army and puffer jackets avoid looking plain with the addition of cherry red. Tamu McPherson’s velvety robe-coat adds some texture, and topping it off with a near-Pharrell-level maroon hat is a bold, but stylish, choice. All of these women are convincing us to break out our brights and step away from bleak winter neutrals.