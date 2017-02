Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/isabellalovin

This morning, Isabella Lövin, deputy prime minister of Sweden, tweeted a photo of herself signing a referral of Swedish climate law that would bind all future governments to reach net zero emissions by 2045. Behind her are eight women and not a single man. Hmm, what about this feels familiar?

When Donald Trump (a climate-change denier) decided to reinstate the Global Gag Rule only two weeks ago, every person in the room was a man. Ah, that’s where we’ve seen this before.