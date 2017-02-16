Tavi Gevinson Is Reportedly Working on a Book About Her Life in New York

Rookie founder and editor Tavi Gevinson is reportedly working on a new book, according to “Page Six.” Sources apparently overheard the 20-year-old writer-actress — who has starred in multiple Broadway shows, as well as the new Sundance film Person to Person, since founding her magazine at the age of 15 — talking about the new book at the Coach show on Tuesday during New York Fashion Week. “It will be about her experiences working on plays and her life here in New York,” a source told the gossip column, before adding that “she has not finished it or tried to sell it yet.”