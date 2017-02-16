The Latest on the Cut

9:30 a.m.

How I Decide Who Gets Banned on OkCupid

Moderating sexts is a careful art.

9:06 a.m.

ICE Arrests Domestic Violence Victim at Texas Courthouse

She was obtaining a protective order against her alleged abuser, who reportedly let ICE know she would be there.

8:55 a.m.

Tavi Gevinson Is Reportedly Working on a Book About Her Life in New York

“Page Six” says it will be about acting in plays and New York.

2:17 a.m.

High School Students Stop Selling Pink Pussy Hats After Receiving Complaints

A parent told officials she didn’t want politics in the school.

1:20 a.m.

(Only) Men Earn Way More Money From Going to Fancy Schools

Women who went to the best schools earned as much as men who went to the worst schools.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

Bella Hadid’s Photo Shoot Pays Homage to Calvin Klein Ads Featuring Kate Moss

Mario Sorrenti wanted to show a gentler side of Bella Hadid.

Yesterday at 9:53 p.m.

Ralph Lauren’s Show Had Kendall Jenner and Champagne Butlers

The Madison Avenue flagship was transformed into an urban jungle.

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift’s Lack of Political Talk During 2016 Election

“I just think everyone has to do it their way.”

Yesterday at 8:20 p.m.

Watch the Ralph Lauren Livestream

Enjoy!

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Yeezy Season 5 Wasn’t a Fashion Redemption, But It Was a Start

Mercifully, Kanye West reined things in this season.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

WATCH: Porn Sites Are Getting Into the Sex-Education Game

“What is a queef?”

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

The 9 Best Comforters on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Fluffy, warm, hypoallergenic, and luxe — the best-reviewed comforters for whatever you’re looking for.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Encryption App Hopes It Can Keep Your Sex Tape From Becoming Revenge Porn

If your partner wants to view your sex tape, you have to grant explicit access.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

Anti-Muslim Hate Groups Increased by 197 Percent Last Year, a New Report Found

A new report attributes that increase largely to Donald Trump.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Inside a Painterly Fashion Show in the Guggenheim

Designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh brought her striking collection to the museum.

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

Where to Buy the Extremely Specific Accents We Saw at Fashion Week

Including fishnet ankle socks and a Brad Pitt tee.

Yesterday at 2:45 p.m.

Sometimes You Just Need Bright Colors and a Great Smile

The chicest crowd from yesterday at New York Fashion Week.

Yesterday at 2:24 p.m.

An Interactive Explainer of That Amazing Yellow Faux-Fur Calvin Klein Coat

Creative director Pieter Mulier on designing the show’s most-talked-about look.

Yesterday at 2:21 p.m.

All the Cool Celebrities Are Hanging Out at Dave & Buster’s

It’s the new Nobu.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

Here Are the Exact Lipsticks Anastasia Steele Wears in Fifty Shades Darker

What, you were paying attention to the sex scenes?