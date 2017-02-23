Taylor Swift Is Not Going to Be Happy About This New Friendship

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift bestie Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a friendly radio interview with Katy Perry, in what might be the worst betrayal of squad ethics since Brutus plunged a knife into Julius Caesar’s back.

According to video footage of the incident, Perry was sitting down for a conversation with BBC Radio 1 in England when she spotted Sheeran outside the studio and invited him in to chat. After sharing a warm hug, the pair bantered amicably about Grammy losses and hungover plane rides and reminisced about their first meeting in Toronto a few years ago. A mutual frien(emy) by the name of Taylor Alison Swift? She didn’t come up.

A dark day for squad goals indeed.