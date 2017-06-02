These Are the 23 Makeup Products From Lady Gaga’s Superbowl Look

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

As Twitter affirmed last night, the true victor of the Super bowl was Lady Gaga — specifically, her eye makeup, which remained intact for the 13-minute performance without a crystal out of place. Somehow, the singer also managed to debut two intricate eye look changes during the set, beginning with a rhinestone-bedazzled mask, which she whipped off after singing “Just Dance” to reveal a shimmery periwinkle cat eye-festooned look that matched the tones in her Versace bodysuit. Sarah Tanno, Gaga’s longtime makeup artist said she wanted to the look to go from glamorous to feminine: “I took inspiration from all of the iconic looks throughout Gaga’s career and just elevated it into something new. I wanted her to be able to look at this 10 years from now and have it feel timeless.”

Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything that went into the look.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Eyes: Tanno started the look with the eyes by applying Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Au Revoir 406, a pewter shimmer, as a base to ultimately create a feminine yet bold shimmery eye. She then lined the eyes with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Violet Femme 82 and blended it into the base for a soft lavender effect. Next, she applied the purple shade of Marc Jacobs Beauty About Last Night Style Eye Con No 20 Eyeshadow Palette to add depth to the crease of the eye and then brightened the purple tones of the crease with Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Tease 202; this shade was also applied to the lid. For brightness and luminosity around the eye, Tanno highlighted the brow bone with the lightest pink shade from Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Lover 220. To add definition and outline to the eye, she then used Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer 42 all along the lash line to create a dramatic wing and finished it with Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer to bring it to a sharp point and create Gaga’s iconic cat eye. She proceeded to apply Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Pink of Me 59 in the water line to open the eyes. Tanno finished Gaga’s eyes by adding multiple layers of her favorite Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara to the top lashes and Marc Jacobs Beauty Feather Noir Ultra-skinny Lash Discovering Mascara to the bottom lashes for drama. Overall, Tanno wanted to keep the eye shimmery and glamorous to complement Gaga’s crystal eye mask for the beginning of the show, and keep them classic and feminine for the latter part.

The Brows: To punctuate the eye, Tanno created perfectly groomed brows on Gaga in two steps: First, she applied the Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Wow Defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil in Dark Brown 8 to fill in and create natural color. Then, she brushed the brows into place with Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Tamer Grooming Gel which keeps brows put and well-defined.

The Face: To prep the skin, Tanno applied a thin layer of Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer which soothes the skin, extends makeup wear and evens skin texture for a perfect canvas. Overall, Tanno wanted to create a natural yet flawless face. To create depth, Tanno started by applying a small amount of Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 3 Young to the high points of Gaga’s face and then applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 7 Bright to the sculpting points. For an even complexion, Tanno used Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-charged Oil-free Foundation in 44 Golden Medium and finished by highlighting under her eyes and the bridge of her nose with Marc Jacobs Beauty Remedy Concealer Pen in 6 After Hours. To set the face, Tanno applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Perfection Powder – Featherweight Foundation in 360 Golden and then created warmth and contours,by dusting the Marc Jacobs Beauty #Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in Dream Filter 20 on her cheekbones and forehead.

The Cheeks: To tie eyes and lips into the look, Tanno used Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 500 Lush & Libido on the apples of Gaga’s cheeks for a soft rose color that’s feminine and natural for a performance.

The Lips: Tanno wanted to create an iconic bright red lip to serve as both the perfect classic juxtaposition to the sparkling glamour of Gaga’s crystal eye mask and the focal point for when she removed the mask. She started by prepping the lips with Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Lock Moisture Balm to hydrate and moisturize and then followed with Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206. After the first layer, she blotted, and then reapplied the same shade to create the perfect candy apple red lip. For a final touch of glamour, Tanno finished off the look with a touch of Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in 332 Hot Hot Hot, a hi-shine bright fuchsia shade.