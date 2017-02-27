Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant’s latest collaboration features designer Prabal Gurung, known for his contemporary take on classic silhouettes, and the 20-piece collection is sure to sell out quickly: It’s one of the most stylish size-inclusive collections we’ve seen in a while.

Back in 2010, Prabal Gurung won the coveted CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and in 2011 he received the CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear, all the while dressing celebs and women of every size from Ashley Graham to Laverne Cox. It only makes sense for him to make the glamour he brings to runway clothes accessible to all women.

The collection officially launched today on Lane Bryant’s site, with pieces available in sizes 10 to 18, and the most expensive item (a leather jacket) costing $398. The overall aesthetic of the collection plays on Gurung’s love of prints and structured silhouettes, with jumpsuits, trench coats, sweaters, and a ton of dresses. Scroll below for the top seven items to shop now.

Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant A trendy sweater directly inspired by versions Prabal uses in his runway collection every season, for under $100. Buy Cold-Shoulder Sweater $98 , Lane Bryant

Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant A striped wrap dress is incredibly flattering because the silhouette defines every waist and flares out seamlessly. Plus, you can pull this out on lazy days and still look put-together. Buy Striped Wrap Dress $138 , Lane Bryant

Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant Jumpsuits aren’t a go-to for most people because they’re hard to style, but a version like this fixes all the hangups that most get wrong. The wide leg elongates, the lined torso and high-waist cinch the upper body, and the sheer sleeves offer just a hint of sexiness. Just put on a pair of heels and earrings and you’re good to go. Buy Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $138 , Lane Bryant

Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant Every wardrobe needs a nice trench coat — and though this is one of the pricier items on this list, you’ll get your money’s worth. You can wear it through transition weather, and it will be a go-to on dressier nights when you want to bring a jacket just in case it’s cold. The decorative lace-up details and wide belt on this jacket are a fresh update. Buy Trench Coat $198 , Lane Bryant

Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant A floral blouse is the answer to your in-between weather wardrobe problems. This comes in Prabal’s signature floral print, but also looks practical and professional. Buy Black Floral Blouse $88 , Lane Bryant

Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant Finding a leather jacket in extended sizing is a task — and it’s hard to get a quality one for under $500 — but Prabal and Lane Bryant have done it. The back of this jacket features decorative lacing, and the zipper detailing makes the otherwise minimalist design feel special. Buy Leather Jacket $398 , Lane Bryant

Photo: Courtesy of Lane Bryant This classic, collared shirt comes in a punchy floral print that can be easily paired with the matching skirt and heels for work or sneakers and jeans on the weekends. Buy Floral Blouse $88 , Lane Bryant

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.