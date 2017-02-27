I receive a slew of emails about new fashion brands on a daily basis, and it’s not every day that I’m interested in learning more. Which is why I was pleasantly surprised to discover Mercedes Castillo, who has an inventive take on the oversaturated accessories market. Formerly the creative director at Tory Burch and head designer at Donna Karen, DKNY, and Dior, her use of modern sculptural shapes, bright colors, and exaggerated proportions translates into beautiful shoes, bags, and jewelry that are exactly what I want to wear this season.

The collection speaks to Mercedes’s Spanish heritage by mixing in modern silhouettes like minimalist block heels with really richly crafted and unique shapes and details, and a palette that overall feels very rich and vibrant yet still versatile for women to incorporate into their wardrobe. Her way of making ornate beautiful and slightly romantic details that aren’t usually on such modern pieces is one that’s worth noticing. Scroll down below for my picks of ten items to buy from the new line before everyone else does.

Photo: Mercedes Castillo White boots were all the rage this winter, so white heels are sure to be a hit this summer. These heels are made from a sculpted leather that curves to your skin so they won’t dig into your skin no matter how many hours a day you wear them, and the stacked heel keeps it chic and comfortable. Buy Alisanne Heels $450 , Mercedes Castillo

Photo: Mercedes Castillo This is one of the more expensive pieces in the line but it’s for good reason: The trapezoid body and curved topline actually keep their shape because of their quality materials, and the addition of gold hardware makes this a super-sleek everyday bag option. Buy Curve Shoulder Bag $1,100 , Mercedes Castillo

Photo: Mercedes Castillo A cross-body bag in a funky, playful design. It’s constructed from rolled leather, with a canvas interior roomy enough to hold your phone, keys, wallet, and some lipstick. Buy Pom Crossbody Bag $995 , Mercedes Castillo

Photo: Mercedes Castillo A stacked heel dressed up in suede with romantic chiffon detailing on the upper hand of these sandals turns a basic sandal into a special piece you won’t regret investing in. Buy Olenna Heels $475 , Mercedes Castillo

Photo: Mercedes Castillo What this sleek flat lacks in logos and fancy bows, it makes up for in bold red. Slip it on with a T-shirt and jeans. Buy Tiziana Flats $350 , Mercedes Castillo

Photo: Mercedes Castillo Another version of flats, but more like luxury slides that are made from really buttery flexible leather and a low wedge heel. The shape is inspired by the traditional Moroccan babouche but transformed into something you’d see the Olsen twins wearing. Buy Rayven Flats $325 , Mercedes Castillo

Photo: Mercedes Castillo Geometric earrings like this add dimension and texture to even the most boring of outfits, and since they’re made of brass they won’t weigh your ears down. The beautiful craftsmanship makes them worth every penny. Buy Geo Cutout Earrings $220 , Mercedes Castillo

