9 Cozy Bathrobes Perfect for Rage Tweeting

It’s a secret only fashion insiders know: There is no better garment for binge-watching cable news and eating Lay’s potato chips than a plush bathrobe. Here, nine cozy options for the discerning demagogue.

Purple has always been associated with royalty, so it’s only fitting if you already consider yourself king. Buy Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe $40, Amazon

A formal bathrobe option for when you’re pretending to read briefings. Buy Geoffrey Beene Men’s Silk Shawl Collar Robe $95, Amazon

A boxing-inspired robe so that foreign leaders know you intend to get tough.

Buy Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Robe $145, East Dane

A two-piece Ugg option for when your close personal pal Tom Brady visits. Here’s hoping there’s a bowl of strawberries on that coffee table. Buy Ugg Brunswick Robe $145, Spring

A red option to match with the color you see while tweeting.

Buy Cleverly Laundry Striped Cotton-Terry Robe $185, Mr. Porter

A collegiate plaid option as an ode to for-profit universities.

Buy Sleepy Jones Glenn Robe $298, Spring

Wear this British number while on the phone with Theresa May to help nurse that special relationship. Buy Paul Smith Multi-Stripe Robe $395, Saks Fifth Avenue

A loungewear option in a color to remind you that there’s no place like home.

Buy Binken Men’s Satin Pajamas Sleepwear Robe $26, Amazon

It’s beautiful, classy, amazing, great, tremendous. What more is there to say? Buy Loro Piana Cashmere Robe $3,650, Mr. Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.