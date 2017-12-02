Photo: Getty Images

Sorry, Beauty — you were upstaged at the Grammys tonight by lots of underboob, crazy outfits, and the anticipation of Beyoncé (and her twins!). No one debuted a shaved head. Katy Perry didn’t even show up with a new hair color. Still, there were a few beauty standouts from tonight’s musical awards ceremony. Alicia Keys wore makeup, Lady Gaga made a strong case for a viral pink eye, and Blue Ivy Carter cemented herself as an eyebrow role model. Click through to see the best and some of the strangest (Rose McGowan’s head looked like it went panning for gold) looks of the night.