The Only Choice for the First Day of Milan Fashion Week Was a Gucci Outfit

By
Image
Today’s Golden Peacock. Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

What else does a stylish crowd wear to the one of the most anticipated shows of Milan Fashion Week if not the over-the-top designs of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele? While it seemed everyone, from Giovanna Engelbert to Hari Nef to A$AP Rocky, was wearing the brand, Yuyu Zhang stood out. Clad in a full look from the resort ’17 collection and a beaming smile, she happily posed for the camera against the most perfect patch of sunlight. When you’re wearing one of the best street-style bait brands, it’s only fitting that you embrace it fully by peacocking for every photographer that crosses your path.

The Best Outfit on Day One of Milan Fashion Week Is Gucci