What else does a stylish crowd wear to the one of the most anticipated shows of Milan Fashion Week if not the over-the-top designs of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele? While it seemed everyone, from Giovanna Engelbert to Hari Nef to A$AP Rocky, was wearing the brand, Yuyu Zhang stood out. Clad in a full look from the resort ’17 collection and a beaming smile, she happily posed for the camera against the most perfect patch of sunlight. When you’re wearing one of the best street-style bait brands, it’s only fitting that you embrace it fully by peacocking for every photographer that crosses your path.