The ‘Hot Felon’ Made His Fashion Week Debut

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks, whose mug shot went viral back in 2014 after he was convicted of possessing an illegal firearm, has finally made his high-fashion debut.



Almost a year after being released from prison, the newly minted model opened last night’s Philipp Plein show at the New York Public Library. Rappers Young Thug, Desiigner, and Fetty Wap were also in the model lineup, while Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, and “Like A Bird” singer Tiffany Trump made up the eclectic front row.

