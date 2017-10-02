The Most-Loved Piece From Raf Simons’s First Calvin Klein Collection

Photo: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images For New York Fashion Week

While Raf Simons’s first collection for Calvin Klein was sure to cause a social-media storm, no one piece stirred as much Instagram interest as the yellow plastic-covered wrap coat he sent down the runway on model Julia Nobis. Perfect for yesterday’s snowstorm (and those yet to come), it’s a functional, statement-making topper. As one of the few solid primary-colored looks in the collection, it stood out from the full denim outfits and sheer tops. The decision to render a fur coat more utilitarian and futuristic by covering it in plastic was a smart move on Simons’s part: There is perhaps nothing more sad than a sopping-wet fur. Fashion favorites Bryan Boy and Man Repeller posted about it on Instagram, and the coat garnered close to 30,000 likes after it was posted on Calvin Klein’s brand account.

See the social media love below.

Look 24, Calvin Klein Fall 2017 Men’s + Women’s RTW. Watch the show at calvinklein.com. #CALVINKLEINFW17 A photo posted by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Delicious 🍯 #julianobis #calvinklein #yellow Fantastic photo by @malinajoseph 💛 A photo posted by Francesca Burns (@franburns) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Calvin Klein by Raf Simons

Loveee this Coat 💛💛

rafsimons #RafSimons calvinklein #CavinKlein… https://t.co/kA5e59sjPF — Hileana Fabien (@Hileanafab) February 10, 2017

Calvin Klein FW1017 @calvinklein A photo posted by Bryanboy (@bryanboycom) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:03am PST