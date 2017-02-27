The Latest on the Cut

22 mins ago

The Most Political Moments of the Oscars 2017

From Ava DuVernay’s dress to the Moonlight team’s acceptance speech.

24 mins ago

The New Accessories Brand to Start Wearing Before Everyone Else Does

Refreshing and super-chic pieces we know you’ll love.

24 mins ago

The 16 Best Hostess Gifts, According to Professional Party Attenders

Gifts to get you invited back, including a dewy skin mist, handsome coasters, a cocktail set, and rainbow napkins.

27 mins ago

Luella Bartley Gets the Top Post at Calvin Klein Jeans

The Marc by Marc Jacobs alum has a new job.

9:47 a.m.

Another Oscars Blunder: The In Memoriam Segment Featured a Producer Who Is Alive

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and longtime collaborator Janet Patterson.”

9:34 a.m.

Viola Davis Is the First Black Actor to Win Oscar, Emmy, and Tony for Acting

Whoopi Goldberg has an EGOT, but her Tony was for producing.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of February 27

Venus goes retrograde in Aries.

3:28 a.m.

Moms Were the Chicest Trend on the Oscars Red Carpet

Maternal love: timeless.

1:01 a.m.

Twist! Moonlight Wins Best Picture After the Oscar Is Given to La La Land

Send flowers to the family of whoever gave Warren Beatty the wrong envelope.

12:06 a.m.

Casey Affleck Wins Again

Ben’s little brother won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Renounces Exclusionary Politics After Oscar Win

“Dividing the world into the “us” and “our enemies” categories creates fear.”

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Does Not Know How to Clap

What’s happening here?

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Emma Stone’s Bold Oscars Lip Was Inspired by a 19th-Century Painter

Her makeup artist explains.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

The Best and Weirdest Oscars Beauty Looks

From Halle Berry’s mile-high hair to Emma Stone’s cool-girl lip.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

That Jimmy Kimmel Joke About Weight in Hollywood Sounds Kind of Familiar

Hm. Where have we heard this before?

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Most Headbanded Looks of the 2017 Oscars

Thus far, the night has declared one clear winner: headbands.

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Everyone Realized All at Once That Was Mel Gibson’s Girlfriend, Not His Daughter

Hoo boy.

Yesterday at 8:48 p.m.

Celebrities Showed Their Support for the ACLU at the Oscars

Ruth Negga, Busy Phillips and more.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Young Professional Whose Mom Paid for Her Breast Augmentation

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

See Striking Posters Created by a 1970s Feminist Art Collective

A collection of graphic prints from See Red Women’s Workshop.