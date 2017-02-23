All hypebeast-y moments and critical commentary aside, if there is one thing Vetements does a damn good job at creating, it’s shoes. Sure the clothing might be an acquired taste, but you don’t have to be a worshipper at the church of Demna to appreciate how Vetements manages to inject irony and modernity into its footwear. Just take their signature lighter-heeled sock boots: They not only consistently sell out at the speed of light, but they became an “It” item virtually overnight. Their reflector heeled-boots? Don’t even think about it — even if you succeed at hunting them down online, they’re gone in moments.

Usually, Vetements’ footwear tends to be edgy and unconventionally appealing. So, imagine the curiosity it sparked when news broke that they would be collaborating with the master of ladylike and polished footwear, Manolo Blahnik, for their spring 2017 collection. The results were pretty pumps and boots with details like extra straps or scrawled signatures for that Vetements oddball, finishing touch. And today, the award-winning collaboration is available for purchase (or really, excessive fantasy shopping).

The full collection, exclusive to Net-a-Porter, features seven styles — some actually wearable, and others only appropriate if you’re Rihanna. Of those, the Barbie-pink kitten heel made me lose my mind. It comes with a hefty price tag ($1,585), but when that vibrant satin catches the light, I pretend for a moment that I’m sipping an Aperol Spritz on the Amalfi Coast, My feet are kicked up and I have all the time in the world to stare at them lovingly.

And, hey, in this delusional world the kitten slingbacks are actually practical. That low heel was made for walking while the pink hue matches nearly everything in my wardrobe. I have the theoretical future of these shoes already mapped out in my head — too bad college loans don’t repay themselves.



