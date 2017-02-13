Here’s the Worst Thing About Episode 9 of The Young Pope

Photo: Gianni Fiorito/HBO

It’s hard to choose which part of HBO’s The Young Pope I dislike most, so in a column called Young Nope, I share the worst thing from that week’s episode.

I feel it is my obligation to warn you that the penultimate and final episodes in the limited TV series The Young Pope are the opposite of va bene, by which I mean they are very intense and centered around a child molestation scandal in New York City. Yipes. If you are wavering in any way over your commitment to our lord and savior, Pope Lenny Belardo, get out now while you still can. But keep in mind, you will then miss the chance to see Lenny and his goon squad trawl around the Vatican gardens in floor-length double-breasted coats.

Say again?

Yes, that’s right. Floor-length double-breasted coats. Have you ever in your life loved to hate something more than this image? It is forever burned into my brain.

And as if to prove for the millionth time that he is not just handsome and cruel but also smart, Pope Lenny gets his first accidental byline in The New Yorker, based on the content of a bunch of love letters that never even got sent. Pope Lenny’s trash is the world’s treasure. As the axiom goes, men fail upward!

Until next time, this has been Young Nope.