This Year’s Oscar Swag Bag Will Help Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

One of the particular joys of the Academy Awards is finding out what celebrities will be getting in their over-the-top swag bags from Distinctive Assets. Last year there were vaporizers, expensive trips, and vampire breast-lifts, but this year the company — which is not affiliated with the Academy — is concerned for your health. Among the trips and tchotchkes is a limited-edition Elvie, a gadget that coaches you on your Kegel exercises and quantifies your progress using Bluetooth and a fancy app, as well as feel-good gifts like a CPR kit, a “sleep positioner” for the snorer in your life, protein bars, Hydroxycut Platinum weight loss supplements, a fancy “OM” bracelet, and portion-consciousness plates. Um, thanks?