Tilda Swinton Designed These Cool New Sunglasses

By
Image View Slideshow
Tilda Swinton in Gentle Monster’s new campaign. Photo: Erik Madigan Heck

For a new collaboration with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster, Tilda Swinton designed a collection of colorful sunglasses. Launching March 1, the shades come in three different hues and styles, including thick red frames and mirrored rose-pink lenses. Swinton stars in campaign images and a sleek short film shot by Erik Madigan Heck.

In the film, inspired by Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s acclaimed drama-fantasy The Seventh Seal, Swinton plays two characters from the movie: the knight, who wears white for a fencing duel, and Death, who walks in a flowing red gown.

“Gentle Monster has always been an avid admirer of Ms. Swinton’s artistry,” says Taye Yun, Gentle Monster’s U.S. vice-president. “Not only is she Gentle Monster’s muse, but she also represents the core identity of what Gentle Monster is all about.” Watch the video below.

See Campaign Images by Erik Madigan Heck
Tilda Swinton Designed These Cool New Sunglasses