7 mins ago

How a 19th-Century Townhouse Nearly Tripled in Size Without Losing Its Charm

Revamp Interior Design’s gut renovation included adding a third story that stayed true to the original design.

9 mins ago

World Cup Champion Hope Solo Is Getting Into TV

She also says “she’s learned a lot of lessons down the road.”

17 mins ago

Elizabeth Warren on How to Fight Back Now That Sessions Has Been Confirmed

“It [matters] to say loudly to the Republicans in Washington, ‘We’re here. We’re strong. And we will be persistent.’”

17 mins ago

25 Famous Women on Their Immigrant Roots

Stories from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ali Wong, Toni Morrison, and more.

29 mins ago

How Can I Save Money When I Have No Self-Control?

Put your savings on autopilot.

30 mins ago

This Bill to Protect Domestic-Violence Victims’ Pets Could Save Women’s Lives

The PAWS Act aims to make it easier for those experiencing domestic violence to leave their abuser without fear of what will happen to their pets.

10:35 a.m.

WATCH: Gap Is Bringing the ’90s Back With a Surprisingly Satisfying Throwback

An epic group of subjects.

10:17 a.m.

Justin Bieber Is Back and Better Than Ever on Instagram

Bedtime selfies galore!

10:01 a.m.

Tommy Hilfiger Took Over the Venice Beach Boardwalk for a Very L.A. Show

We tallied up the Gagas, Hadids, and other attractions for you.

9:14 a.m.

How to Help a Friend Who’s Going Through Something Horrible

If you think you don’t need this book, you probably do.

8:54 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Says to ‘Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff’

The counselor to the president is recommending you purchase his daughter’s clothing line, which may be violating the law.

8:30 a.m.

Wendy Williams Is Here to Solve Your Relationship Problems

From long-distance relationships to getting back into dating, Wendy gives our readers her best love advice.

8:00 a.m.

A Disco-Era Cover Girl Reflects on Modeling at 13

“I had the time of my life; I traveled the world. It’s a tricky, dangerous business, but for me it worked out.”

7:45 a.m.

First They Marched, Now More Than 13,000 Women Are Planning to Run for Office

Organizations that recruit women to run for office are seeing an unprecedented spike in interest.

1:18 a.m.

Karlie Kloss Mistakes TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’ for a Destiny’s Child Song

This from a self-proclaimed fan of the group.

Yesterday at 10:29 p.m.

Jemima Kirke Attributes Her Divorce to Acting

She says acting helped her ask, “Is this really me?”

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Everything You Need for Travel

From the best rolling luggage and earplugs to our favorite travel shoes and headphones.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Trumps Are Using White House Like ‘Kardashians Used Reality TV,’ Says Adviser

Ethics watchdogs are reportedly worried the Trumps are using their public positions for private gain.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Might Star in a TV Series About Female Astronauts in the ’60s

She’s the latest A-list woman to get into event-series production.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Tavi Gevinson Leads a Lesson on Art in the Digital Age

She hosts a new episode in Tiffany’s new video series.