Tommy Hilfiger Took Over the Venice Beach Boardwalk for a Very L.A. Show

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Last night, Tommy Hilfiger exchanged his usual immersive New York shows — which have included a faux ski slope and beach — for the hard-to-beat reality of the Venice Beach boardwalk. Hilfiger is one of four New York designers showing in L.A. this season, and his collection had a West Coast freshness and optimism, with an Americana tinge and plenty of ’70s touches, like patchwork maxidresses. If you didn’t make it to the show, or watch the livestream, we’ve conveniently broken it down for you by the numbers.



Palm trees: Innumerable.



Sunrise to sunset... TOMMYLAND is alive with the Venice Beach, CA vibes. Don't miss a second, livestream starts at 5PM PST! ✨🌴#TOMMYNOW #TOMMYXGIGI A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

Hadid count: 2. (Gigi, Bella.)



Barbies in the likeness of Gigi Hadid: 1.



Planes: 1. A Tommy-branded jet filled with sweatshirted supermodels.



Get ready L.A. 🌴the #TOMMYNOW supermodels have landed! A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

Stripes: Too many to count.



If anyone knows how to walk the walk… It’s @JoanSmalls. #TOMMYNOW A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:04am PST

People who just starred in the Super Bowl halftime show: 1.



#TommyNow #Tommyland #TommyHilfiger presentation and party was LIT in Venice.💥 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

Black-Eyed Peas: 1 (Of the Fergie persuasion. Also, #FiGi is apparently now a thing).



A little drop of #Figi 💧💧 A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Already-sold-out items in the collection: Reportedly, most of them.

