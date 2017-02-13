March’s French Vogue Features Its First Transgender Cover Model

Photo: Vogue Paris

A fashion magazine’s March issue is the second biggest of the year, after the unbelievably hefty September one. And French Vogue just made their March issue an even bigger deal by putting a transgender model on the cover for the first time. Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio appears in a metallic dress, with the cover line reading “Transgender beauty: How they’re shaking up the world.”

“This cover is about the importance of [human] rights, and that we still need to make progress on an awful lot of stuff,” French Vogue editor in chief Emmanuelle Alt told American Vogue. The accompanying story features Sampaio modeling the latest spring collections, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. We can only hope for more fashion spreads like this on our side of the Atlantic.