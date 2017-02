The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Twitter Reveals New Tactics for Curbing Abuse

The company is reducing the visibility of newly created troll accounts.

19 mins ago

Check Out Gucci’s Massive New Mural in Soho

Artist Jayde Fish designed an ode to wanderlust on Lafayette Street.

5:02 p.m.

9 Cozy Bathrobes Perfect for Rage Tweeting

What else do you wear while binge watching cable news?

5:00 p.m.

Why the Supreme and Vuitton Collab Was the Season’s Most Brilliant Troll

Critics savaged it. Fuccbois bowed down. And two of menswear’s biggest brands pulled off something astonishing — an actual surprise.

4:50 p.m.

WATCH: Treadmills Used to be Considered a Cruel and Unusual Punishment

They were even outlawed.

4:35 p.m.

The Cheapest, Nicest Valentine’s Day Gifts From Most Expensive Brands

Including Dior soap and Supreme underwear.

4:34 p.m.

Here’s What Would Happen If Women Were Given More Flexible Work Hours

Flexible hours are great, if you work in an industry where they exist.

4:24 p.m.

Madonna Has Adopted Twin Girls From Malawi

She’s adopted 4-year-old twins Stella and Esther.

4:05 p.m.

Looks Like Nasty Gal Will Live to #GirlBoss Another Day

British retailer Boohoo is set to buy the brand.

3:21 p.m.

The 9 Best Humidifiers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

From scent diffusers to bedside wonders to whole-house operators.

3:15 p.m.

Get Him a Cool Valentine’s Day Present This Year

No generic, useless, heart-shaped gifts here.

2:32 p.m.

In Russia, It’s Now No Longer a Criminal Offense to Abuse Your Spouse

Putin just signed into law an amendment that decriminalizes domestic violence.

1:53 p.m.

157 Designers on Their Fall/Winter 2017 Inspirations

Just in time for New York Fashion Week.

1:50 p.m.

Woman Writes Moving Op-Ed Blasting Trump’s Labor Secretary Nominee

“Despite giving everything I had to Puzder’s company for 21 years, I left without a penny of savings, with no health care and no pension.”

1:43 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Design-y Flask That Makes a Great Valentine’s Day Gift

For sneakily drinking together.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: I’m Going to Be My Frenemy’s Boss!

It’s your job to set boundaries.

11:42 a.m.

What Does Virgil Abloh Know?

His haute-streetwear line Off-White has a cultish following, but the clothes aren’t the point.

11:22 a.m.

Richard Branson Helps Obama Cram 8 Years of Relaxation Into One Vacation

Including the second most memorable kitesurfing photo Branson has ever taken.

11:17 a.m.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Woman (That You Can Buy on Amazon)

From chocolate-covered bacon to a pair of delicate gold earrings.

11:04 a.m.

Melania Trump Settles Defamation Suit Against Blogger

Trump’s lawyers say the blogger will pay a “substantial sum.”